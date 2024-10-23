Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

For the first time in 2024, Variety WA will join the brave ranks of fundraisers in the Central Park Plunge. Pride in Resources is one of the teams ready to face their fears all in the name of supporting the charity.

Taking place from 25-27 October, “Plungers” will abseil 130 metres down Perth’s Central Park Tower on St Georges Terrace for 12 different charities. Teams of four people make each descent with up to 50 people per charity.

Variety WA is proud to have $50,000 already raised. With a goal of raising $350,000 this year, the CPP has raised more than $4.2 million over the past eight years, in support of diverse charitable causes including Anglicare, Fiona Wood Foundation, Guide Dogs WA, Activ Foundation, and TLG among others.

Variety WA is aiming to raise $60,000 in funds to help up to 70 children living with disability to access essential equipment to help them communicate, get mobile, learn play and laugh.

Nothing could convince Variety Chief Executive Officer, Chris Chatterton to Take The Plunge.

“I’m not afraid of much, but great heights are at the top of my list.” Chatterton said. While the charity boss will be keeping his feet firmly on the ground, lots of teams are willing to step up to the challenge.

“We have so many incredible teams supporting us this year and we are so grateful to everyone who is getting behind the Central Park Plunge for the best causes, a heartfelt thanks to you all.” Chatterton said.

Alyce Schotte and Cass Wright.

The team from Pride in Resources, which has already reached their $10,000 fundraising goal for Variety – but you can still add to their tally.

Cass Wright said they are a team with some passionate, professional women who have come together to challenge themselves and fundraise like never before.



“I am honoured and privileged to support Variety kids. We know it takes a village to raise children and being able to lean out and help kids means a lot to me.

Well known LGBTQIA+ leader in the resources sector, Alyce Schotte said The Central Park Plunge is a great opportunity to challenge herself.



“Variety WA has always been in view of my life as a constant voice and visible sign of creating opportunities and supporting children”.

“I have also understood my privilege of being supported as a young person growing up in WA but also continuing that on for my two sons,” she said.

“All of this comes down to the simple fact of the opportunity to abseil. I have seen this event numerous times and it came across my social feed by Variety WA and I realised it was a great chance to support disadvantaged young people.

“We have a social group called ‘Pride in Resources’ which is all about building safe systems and workplaces for LGBTQ people.

“A lot of young LGBTQ people spend a lot of time looking down, they are not sure they can walk the world freely. But every young person deserves a chance to look up and so that fit so well with abseiling and looking up.



“I’ve always known Variety WA to be a long-term advocate and support for young people so supporting them is the first bonus, the plunge is secondary. This is about supporting a good WA charity for me.

“I first got everyone together for this. We are all in one way or another, tied to Pride in Resources, coming together with a shared desire to build safe sharing of information, and building a better resources industry for LGBTQ people. We all want to step up and challenge ourselves and raise money for the wonderful charity.” Schotte said.

Donate to Pride in Resources and their Central Park Plunge campaign.