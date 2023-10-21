TIN is back with new track ‘Serotonin’ and an eye-catching video

Queer musician TIN has a new track to share with fans and it comes with an eye-catching video.

Serotonin has a thumping drum beat, pulsating synths and references to queer saint – St Sebastian.

The video sees TIN and his mates all clad in pink in a setting that is very reminiscent of a last supper gathering.

The Australian artist is based in London and he recently performed his new track live at an event for the London Leather Men. TIN took to stage in a fringe adorned Andrew Christian outfit that was certainly appreciated by the audience.

Check out the video for Serotonin.

