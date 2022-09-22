TIN shares new song ‘Chasing Highs’ check out the video

TIN has shared a brand-new track. Chasing Highs comes with a video that sees the singer and his friends heading off for a road trip.

“Chasing Highs was inspired by this group of friends who I met, all of whom were gorgeous inside and out and when we got to the club, we were just all making out with each other. There was an undeniable feeling of sisterhood amidst the platonic kissing.” TIN explains.

“I LOVE the moment where my lips are an inch away from someone else’s right before we kiss and ‘chasing highs’ is a metaphor for the magnetic pull in that moment before kissing.”

The songs being released on Bisexual Awareness Day, and TIN wanted to have some representation in the video created by Matto Lucas too.

“I wanted to do something a bit different with Chasing Highs so I decided to toy with the notion that sexuality can be fluid. Casting a girl to be kissing all these boys as well was a nod to that fluidity as well as bisexuality.” TIN said.

Take a look at the video.

OIP Staff, images Matto Lucas.

