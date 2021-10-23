Tina Arena releases her live take of a Kate Bush classic

Tina Arena is one of the few artists who managed to deliver an Australian tour last year without being affected by border restrictions and lockdowns.

Now she’s released her live cover of Kate Bush’s song This Woman’s Work declaring it a tribute to the live music industry.

Recorded live during her Enchanté tour earlier this year at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the cover is brought to life by Tina’s soaring vocals against the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Arena has been a fierce advocate for the nation’s creative community, and she hopes the release of This Woman’s Work will bring attention to the struggling entertainment industry.

After Tina’s recent interview with Studio 10, she spoke about the lack of support for the creative sector.

“I hate the differentiation between sport and arts in Australia. It’s now at a point where, for me, somebody needs to draw the line. As the artistic community, we will draw the line in the sand now and we’ll say, ‘No more of your

double standards now.” Arena said.

The song was originally recorded by Kate Bush and was featured on her 1989 album The Sensual World. It was created especially for the climatic scenes of the John Hughes film She’s Having a Baby. Bush recorded a second version of the song for her 2011 album The Director’s Cut.

Take a listen to Tina Arena’s powerful delivery of the song.

OIP Staff

