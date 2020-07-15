Tkay Maidza has a fresh new tune ‘Don’t Call Again’

Tkay Maidza has a fresh new tune which sees her teaming up with Kari Faux.

Don’t Call Again is a funky jam that features on the singers forthcoming EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 to be released Friday, 7th August.

The jazz infused 70s pop ballad featuring American rapper, singer-songwriter and producer Kari Faux, and the pair work effortlessly in unison to deliver the body rolling, slow groove. Co-directed by Tkay and Jordan Kirk, with animation by Babekuhl (Justin Bieber, Free Nationals, TOKiMONSTA), the video is an orange and purple haze of fast-moving shapes, illustrations and hypnotising symmetry as the dazzling Tkay sways charmingly between her leading roles with confidence.

Jordan Kirk explains how they creatively tackled making a music video during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We got to have a little bit of fun for this video. Isolation and lock down measures meant that there were a number of limitations, but we leaned into this, with Tkay shooting everything in her bedroom over Facetime calls, and then having the team at Babekuhl create animation around the live action footage. We were lucky that this style of clip meant that we could also incorporate Kari Faux properly, with her shooting her part in Arkansas and sending the footage to us.”

Take a look at the clip and add this to your tunes on high rotation.

