Today’s the last day you can apply for Pride Fairday

One of the highlights of PrideFEST, the annual Fairday will be on Sunday 12th November 2023 at Hyde Park.

Expressions for a Stall at Fairday close today at 5pm 31st August 2023. Last year’s event was attended by 38,000 people so it’s a great way to connect with the local LGBTIQA+ community.

PrideFEST 2023 is the annual celebration of everything LGBTQIA+ in Western Australia. This year, PrideFEST takes place between 3 – 26 November 2023. Pride WA is looking for event proposals which aim to entertain, educate, support, involve and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Organisers and Performers are encouraged to register their event for inclusion in the official PrideFEST 2023 calendar, applications for this part of the festival close soon.

Application to take part in the parade have also just opened.

