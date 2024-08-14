Tom Daley announces his retirement from competitive diving

Olympian Ton Daley has announced his time leaping from the high dive has come to an end. The 30-year old just won a silver medal alongside diving partner Noah Williams at the Paris Olympics, but he says it’s time to hang up his speedo.

“It Feels Like The Right Time” Daley told British Vogue.

Since making his Olympic debut in London in 2012 Daley has competed in the competitions in Beijing, Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

The athlete came out as gay in 2013, later sharing that he was in a relationship with Hollywood script writer Dustin Lance Black. The couple wed in 2017 and share two children born via surrogacy.

Daley had shared that he now looks forwarded to spending more time with his family out of the pool, and might also be interested in work opportunities in front of the camera.