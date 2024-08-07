Tony Briffa calls time on political career

Antoinette (Tony) Briffa has announced they will not be seeking re-election when their current term on the Hobsons Bay council comes to an end.

Briffa has served as the mayor of the council in Melbourne’s West on two occasions, and has been the Deputy Mayor three times. When the next elections come around in October Briffa’s name will not be on the ballot.

Alongside representing her local community Briffa has been one of the most high profile intersex people in Australia.

“I have been involved in local council issues and advocacy for 23+ years,” Briffa said.

“This decision comes after considerable reflection on my career, family and future.”

“As a Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillor, I’ve had the privilege of working with many incredible colleagues, council staff, dedicated community leaders, community groups, businesses and residents.

“Together, we have improved our community through upgrades to the foreshore, reserves, sporting facilities, playgrounds, shared paths, shopping strips, public toilets, kindergartens, libraries, dog parks, other infrastructure and much more.

“We’ve improved accessibility and ensured the council’s policies, plans and community services are inclusive of everyone irrespective of age, disability, sex, gender identity, race, faith, sexual orientation and sex characteristics.” Briffa said.

The local government politician said she was looking forward to spending more time with her family.

“I am also indebted to my family for their support during my years on the Council; especially my lovely wife. I know it’s been very difficult for her at times – particularly when people are unkind about my sexuality, sex, gender or intersex variation.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with her and other members of our family, and to having a more private life.

“While I am excited about the new chapter ahead, I will always carry with me fond memories of my time on the Council and a deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve our local community.” Briffa said.