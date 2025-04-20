Stars urged to boycott Hungary over laws banning Pride gatherings

A cavalcade of music stars who are scheduled to play shows in Hungary in coming months are being urged to cancel their shows in light of the country’s new laws banning Pride gatherings.

Chappel Roan, Emile Sande, Katy Perry, Alanis Morrisette, and Robbie Williams are just few of the big names with shows scheduled in Budapest in the coming months.

Hungary’s Pride March was scheduled to place on 28th June, but the conservative government led by President Viktor Orbán.

Veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell is leading the charge urging artists to leave Hungary off their tour schedules.

Tatchell has written to Chappell Roan, Emeli Sandé and Alanis Morisette ahead of their upcoming shows and urged them to reconsider.

“We ask you to stand with Hungary’s LGBT+ people by cancelling your performance. If this is not possible, when you are in Hungary we ask you to hold a press conference where you condemn the Pride ban and express support for the LGBT+ community – and do the same on stage when you perform.” Tatchell said in his letters.

Peter Tatchell

“By performing without criticising the denial of free speech and the right to protest, these artists would be giving comfort to a tyrannical homophobic regime.” Tatchell said.

“Hungary has outlawed this year’s Pride march on 28 June and plans to use facial recognition technology to identify, arrest and fine anyone who participates. The Pride ban follows a wider rollback of LGBT+ rights, including bans on LGBT+ education in schools, trans rights and the so-called ‘promotion’ of homosexuality.

“These performers are beloved LGBT+ icons. Their visibility gives hope. That’s why it’s vital they speak out or pull out. I’m urging them: don’t carry on with business as usual.



“This is not about boycotting the Hungarian people—it’s about challenging a homophobic regime that uses culture to sanitise and pinkwash its repression.



“Stars like Emeli, Alanis and Chappell have huge influence. Their voices can help bring global attention to Hungary’s repression and give courage to LGBTs who are being banned from marching,” Tatchell said.

A wide range of artists have performances scheduled in Hungary including Charli XCX, Nelly Futardo, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, Fontaines D.C, Jason Derulo, Marcus Miller, The Offspring, and Guns and Roses.