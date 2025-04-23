Search
Remember those lost to HIV at the 2025 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial

Community

Everyone is invited to attend the 2025 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial on Sunday 18th May from 5:30pm until 7:00pm.

The Perth edition of the global event will be held at the AIDS Memorial in Robertson Park and is hosted by WAAC.

It’s an important time when we can come together as a community to remember the many lives lost to AIDS. An opportunity to honour those who dedicated their lives to helping people living with and affected by HIV, and continue to mobilise our communities in solidarity.

There will be several guest speakers, the traditional lighting of the candles, and a walk through the memorial garden.

There will also be a free coffee can to keep everyone warm on what is often a colder night.

Let WAAC know you’re coming along.

Darren Hayes reveals serious accident nearly killed him

The singer broke his jawbone and shattered nine teeth.
Erasure’s Andy Bell teams up with Debbie Harry for new tune

The new duet is from Andy Bell's upcoming solo album.
The fight for Tangney heats up with battle of the billboards

Transgender women playing sport has been pushed to the front of the local campaign.
Mario Cantone says he asked for opportunities to bare all in the new series of ‘And Just Like That…’

He shared his request on a podcast hosted by costar Kristin Davis.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

