Remember those lost to HIV at the 2025 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial

Everyone is invited to attend the 2025 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial on Sunday 18th May from 5:30pm until 7:00pm.

The Perth edition of the global event will be held at the AIDS Memorial in Robertson Park and is hosted by WAAC.

It’s an important time when we can come together as a community to remember the many lives lost to AIDS. An opportunity to honour those who dedicated their lives to helping people living with and affected by HIV, and continue to mobilise our communities in solidarity.

There will be several guest speakers, the traditional lighting of the candles, and a walk through the memorial garden.

There will also be a free coffee can to keep everyone warm on what is often a colder night.

Let WAAC know you’re coming along.