Toro Y Moi shares dreamy video for new tune ‘Déjà Vu’

Toro y Moi, AKA Chaz Bear, shares another offering from his forthcoming album MAHAL, due for release on April 29.

Déjà Vu arrives with a Justin Morris-directed video that begins with the viewer entering a white stretch limousine that acts as a portal to dreamlike vignettes of Bear, culminating in a montage of him traveling across America.

Speaking about the video, Bear shares, “I hope you enjoy this small slice of American pie that I have prepared for you.”

Déjà Vu follows the previously released singles The Loop and Postman, both of which arrived with videos directed by Kid. Studio, and the Arlington Lowell-directed video for Magazine featuring Salami Rose Joe Louis.

MAHAL follows Toro’s highly celebrated 2019 album Outer Peace, which Pitchfork described as “one of his best albums in years” along with his Grammy-nominated 2020 collaboration with Flume, The Difference, which was also featured in a global campaign for Apple’s Airpods.

Image: Chris Maggio

