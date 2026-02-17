Trans woman accuses federal police of assault at Sydney Airport

Lobby group Pride in Protest has accused the Australian Federal Police of assaulting a transgender woman at Sydney Airport in December.

The organisation has shared the story of transgender woman Elly who claims that on the 4th December 2025, five Australian Federal Police officers forcefully entered a locked disabled bathroom she was using at Sydney Airport.

The woman was returning on a flight from Bangkok where she recently undergone gender affirming surgery. Elly said she was using the bathroom to perform a dilation, a time sensitive procedure to assist in her surgical recovery. Elly says the five officers entered the space when she was naked from the waist down, and assaulted her.

Elly (picture supplied by Pride in Protest).

“When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Policing is a profession that demands the absence of compassion and empathy. When police are in uniform, violence is their hammer.

“I started filming because I was scared that the police would hurt me, just like they have in the past. I wanted some accountability and thought filming could decrease their chances of being violent.

“They immobilised me, assaulted me, forced me back in the chair and went through my things without explaining to me why my rights were being violated.”

Elly has sent a short video of the incident to media which shows her leaning against the bathroom door while officers are attempting to open it.

Damien Nguyen and Luna Choo (photo supplied by Pride in Protest).

Two board directors of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have voiced their concern about the police’s actions.

“Every year, there are a couple stories from the queer community that remind us that we have a long way to go when it comes to police violence.

I am incredibly proud of Elly’s decision to share her story. Sending solidarity and strength to her.” said Damien Nguyen.

Fellow board director Luna Choo said the incident raises questions about police taking part in the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

“I shudder with dread thinking how many police officers continue to attack trans people and women, and how many are planning to march in Mardi Gras.” Choo commented.

Both Choo and Nguyen are board members of Mardi Gras, while simultaneously being members of Pride in Protest, the activist organisation that describes itself as a grassroots movement for queer liberation.

Spokesperson for Pride in Protest Cal McKinley said the incident showed why their needed to be an end to policing of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I am thankful that Elly survived this encounter with the police and is here to share her story with us. Despite fear-mongering over transgender people in bathrooms, it is clear that the most dangerous people in a bathroom are the police.

“What happened to Elly is not unique, it is a result of the violence and power imbalances inherent in policing as an institution. This event happened at the intersection of border violence, transphobia and ableism, and it shows that police cannot be trusted to not harm our most vulnerable community members.” McKinley said.

“This incident shows that when police are first responders to medical or mental health incidents they only cause and instigate harm rather than reduce it.”

McKinley said even though police had concerns about Elly being the bathroom in the customs area for a considerable time, they should not have used force.

“Even if the federal police had genuine security concerns about the amount of time she was taking before proceeding through customs, they could have handled those concerns without the force and violence they chose to use.

“Elly was communicating her situation to the police but they were refusing to listen to her and what she needed. In situations like these care and compassion should be a priority, but because of their power and status police are unable to approach any situation with care.” the Pride in Protest spokesperson said.

Australian Federal Police offer their account of the incident

A spokesperson for the Australian Federal Police spoke to OUTinPerth about the incident and said officers had responded to a request from an airline who had raised concern about an individuals welfare when they refused to leave a bathroom in the customs-controlled arrivals area at Sydney International Airport.

The spokesperson said AFP officers arrived at 8:15am and were in constant contact with the person to determine if they needed further assistance.

Around 9:20am, over an hour after they arrived on the scene, they forced entry over welfare concerns when the person refused to leave the bathroom.

The Australian Federal Police said they assisted the individual and escorted them to the passenger processing area, and at no time was the person detained.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras respond to calls for Australian Federal Police to be blocked from participation in the 2026 parade

A spokesperson for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras responded to the calls for the Australian Federal Police to be blocked from taking part in this year’s parade.

“We are not in a position to comment on the specifics of this matter. Our focus remains on delivering a safe and inclusive Festival for our community.” the spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

