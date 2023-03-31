Trans Day of Visibility: Join TransFolk of WA for community sundowner

Today is Transgender Day of Visibility, an international celebration of transgender and gender diverse lives, identities, achievements and triumphs.

This year, TransFolk of WA is marking Trans Day of Visibility with a low-key sundowner at South Beach in Walyalup, Fremantle.

“It has been a rather intense start to the year for our trans and gender-diverse community, and our families and friends,” a spokesperson for TransFolk of WA told OUTinPerth.

“We wanted to spend this Trans Day of Visibility bringing the community together for an evening of joy, to make friends and share in each others company.

“Celebrating trans joy after the month that’s been is an important part of celebrating who we are as trans and gender-diverse community. We look forward to seeing everyone there, including family and friends.”

The sundowner is also a fundraising opportunity for TransFolk of WA, with an option for attendees to donate and help support TransFolk of WA’s essential support services.

TransFolk of WA is a peer-led service providing regular online spaces and important resources for trans and gender diverse Western Australians, as well as recommending safe services and events bringing trans folks and allies together to celebrate and honour the community.

The team encourages all to bring a picnic blanket, camp chairs, food, games, your guitar, crafts, or a towel for swimming.

“This event is about existing. About celebrating everyday, ordinary trans joy,” the event description reads.

“About not having to fight for once and being allowed to relax, allowed to simply spend time with friends or make some new ones. To sit in nature and just be.”

Join TransFolk of WA from 5pm at South Beach, Fremantle. For more information, head over to Facebook.

Image: Stock image

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.