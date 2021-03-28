Transgender flag to fly over Hobart’s Town Hall for the first time

In a Tasmanian first, the transgender flag will be officially raised over Hobart Town Hall to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on 31st of March.

The flag raising event will take place at midday tomorrow, Monday March 29th. The flag will fly all week.

Speakers at the flag raising will be Hobart City Councillor, Jax Ewin, and recent Tasmanian Women’s Honour Roll inductee, Martine Delaney.

Meawhile, a number of fountains, bridges and other locations around the city will be lit in the colours of the trans flag.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Dr Charlie Burton, said it was an exciting development for the local LGBTIQA+ community.

“It’s really exciting for trans and gender diverse Tasmanians to see our capital city so proudly and visibility affirm us.”

“Stigma and discrimination can make life pretty tough for trans and gender diverse folk, and it means a lot to see that we are welcomed and included.”

“I congratulate Hobart City Council and everyone else who helped make this happen.”

Hobart City Council has arranged for a number of locations around the city to be lit in the colours of the transgender flag.

They include the Railway Roundabout Fountain, the Franklin Square Fountain, the Elizabeth Street Mall, the Rose Garden Bridge and the Cardinal Lights at the Waterside Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Equality Tasmania will mark Transgender Day of Visibility by releasing a set of social media posts highlighting the achievements of Tasmanian transgender advocates over the past thirty years.

The advocates include Roz Houston who trained police officers in trans issues for many years, Russell Gates who was the first trans Tasmanian to talk about their personal journey on local TV, Stephanie Reid who lobbied for the removal of Tasmania’s former laws against cross-dressing, and Martine Delaney who is nationally-renowned as a trans community advocate.

Source: Media Release

