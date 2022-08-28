Transgender student from Harvard dies while in Indonesian police custody

A transgender advocate and Harvard graduate student has died in Bali while in police custody.

This report contains accusations of transphobia and violence against a person who was transgender.

Rodrigo Ventosilla was a 32-year-old transmasculine man from Peru. He was detained alongside his husband Sebastián Marallano on 7th August as they headed to Bali to celebrate their honeymoon.

The couple were detained at Bali airport with police alleging they attempted to enter the country with a quantity of marijuana.

Two days after their arrest Ventosilla was taken to hospital where according to a police statement he died of “failure of bodily functions”. Police spokesperson Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said that Ventosilla became sick after taking medication that had not been confiscated by authorities.

Maranallano was released and has since left the country.

The family’s of Ventosilla and Marallano have accused the Balinese police of violence, discrimination and transphobia. They allege that police did not allow him access to his family, his husband, or legal representation.

Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also released a statement saying they were aware of the case, but had not found any evidence of “racial discrimination or transphobia.”

Researchers at Human Rights Watch have commented on the case saying it highlights the challenges faced by transgender people travelling to Indonesia. While Bali is considered a safe have for LGBTIQA+ poeple, the country has seen a growing opposition to LGBTIQA+ rights in recent years.

Kyle Knight, a senior researcher on health and LGBTQ rights told NBC News that reports that Ventosilla had been barred from obtaining legal representation were disturbing.

“It’s pretty clear from the reports that we read, things went as badly as they could have.” Knight said.

“Since 2016, there has been a government-driven effort to slander, stigmatize and render insecure LGBT people across the country,” he said.

Prior to his death Ventosilla was working towards obtaining his master’s degree in public administration at the prestigious American university Harvard. The head of the school, Dean Douglas Elmendorf, said the news of the student’s death was heartbreaking and their were serious concerns about the events leading up to his death.

“We received yesterday a statement from Rodrigo’s family with their description of extremely disturbing circumstances surrounding Rodrigo’s death—a statement that talks about his arrest and detention just before his death, and that highlights his rights as a transgender man.

“The statement from Rodrigo’s family raises very serious questions that deserve clear and accurate answers. Harvard Kennedy School supports the family’s call for an immediate and thorough investigation and for public release of all relevant information, and the School stands with all of Rodrigo’s friends and colleagues and with the LGBTQ+ community” Elmendorf said.

Diversidades Trans Masculinas, an advocacy group that Ventosilla founded have also called for action on the unexplained death. On Friday a small group of demonstrators gathered outside Peru’s foreign ministry.

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo has previously voiced his opposition to same-sex marriage and said LGBTIQA+ rights are not on the agenda of his government. The Foreign Office says while they are unaware of any racial or transphobic element relating to the death they have asked the Indonesia government to provide more information.

OIP Staff

