Jim Chalmers says LGBTIQA+ employment is on the agenda

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has told OUTinPerth that the government’s upcoming jobs and skills summit will include consideration of the unique challenges some people in the LGBTIQA+ communities face.

“We recognise that many LGBTIQA+ Australians often face a range of unique challenges when it comes to secure employment.” Chalmers said, following concerns from rights advocates that the government was overlooking the issue.

“These are exactly the issues that we hope to address through our Jobs and Skills Summit.

“That’s why removing barriers to employment and workforce participation are central themes of our Jobs and Skills Summit. Our aim is to bring people together around our big economic challenges to ensure more Australians can get a secure, well-paid job.” the Treasurer said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Jobs and Skills Summit is scheduled to take place on 1st – 2nd September at Parliament House in Canberra. It has been described as an opportunity a bring together Australians, including unions, employers, civil society and governments to address our shared economic challenges.

However when the discussion paper for the summit was released it highlighted that challenges faced by many minorities, but LGBTIQA+ people were not included. There has been significant research showing that people who are transgender face discrimination when seeking employment.

Rights advocate Alistair Lawrie highlighted the omission, and it was also raised by Just.Equal. In his response to OUTinPerth the Treasurer did not address why LGBTIQA+ people had been left out of the original list.

Graeme Watson



