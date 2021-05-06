Tributes for Indigenous artist and rights advocate Arone Meeks

Anwernekenhe National HIV Alliance and Positive Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Network (PATSIN) have shared their deep sadness at the passing of artist Arone Raymond Meeks.

Arone Meeks was an accomplished artist and leading advocate for Aboriginal and Torres Islanders living with HIV.

The two organisations said Meeks provided a unique contribution to the HIV sector and pioneered a new way of storytelling. Through art, he shared his story and that of his community by interconnecting aboriginal culture, HIV and health promotion.

“His art was ground-breaking, giving a voice to those previously voiceless. Arone Meeks’ lasting legacy is a collection of artwork which will continue to have a profound impact on the way we understand the history of the HIV response in Australia.” the two organisations said in a statement.

“ANA and PATSIN extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr Meeks family, friends, and community at this difficult time.”

From his home in Cairns, Meeks created works of art that focused on cross cultural interaction, relationships, gender, traditional and modern spirituality and his environment. Meeks, of the tribal group Ku Ku Imidiji, grew up in Laura, and had an accomplish and acclaimed career in the arts.

Author Claire Coleman also paid tribute to Meeks posting to Twitter “Vale Arone Meeks. The world is a lot darker without you; the sun is shining but darkness is falling. The world is a little colder now.”

