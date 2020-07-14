Tributes pour for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, dead at 33

Authorities have confirmed that actor Naya Rivera has died, she was just 33 years of age.

Rivera’s family and friends had been searching for Naya since last Thursday, after her young son was found unattended on a boat on California’s Lake Piru.

Tributes have been pouring in for the young star, with co-stars sharing their condolences for Rivera’s family and loved ones.

Many LGBTIQ+ fans have been sharing their love for Rivera, praising her for representing Latinx queer folks on screen.

Rivera played lesbian character Santana Lopez on Glee, appeared on the judging panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9, and hinted at her own bisexuality while appearing as a guest host on The View in 2015.

