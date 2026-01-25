Troye Sivan calls out online doctor who said he needs plastic surgery

Pop star and actor Troye Sivan has responded to a cosmetic surgeon who who made an online video criticising his ageing and suggesting he was experiencing “twink death”.

The cosmetic surgeon made a video for Instagram where he highlighted changes to 30-year-old Sivan’s face over recent years.

Sivan has hit back with an online post sharing his challenges of body image and beauty standards. Originally titled “F*ck This Guy“, Sivan changed the title to “Felling a Bit Uggo (Ugly)” after the medical professional apologised and removed the original video.

“I oscillate constantly between feeling like I’m aging in a good way, getting ‘sexier’ with time, and then feeling like Gollum’s very close pop-singing relative. So decrepit, somehow both skinny and fat at the same time.” Sivan said in his response.

In the post Sivan shares that he’s been dedicated to eating health and going to the gym, carefully tracking his calories to make sure he eats enough, and is proud of the changes that are resulting.

“I’ve been getting bigger – still lean, but more muscley, defined, and toned. It’s only been 6 weeks and sometimes I’ll run my hands over my chest and feel like it belongs to someone else. I have more energy and less tension in my neck. I’m proud of myself.” he said.

Sivan also outlined his concerns about cosmetic beauty procedures like Botox and fillers, and how he didn’t want to end up with a frozen face or weird look.

London based doctor Dr Zayn Khalid Majeed has removed the video and sent an apology to Sivan, and told media outlets that he’ll aim to make a more positive impact with his content in the future.

“I felt terrible and it was never my intention to make him feel like that, which is why I reached out to him directly to apologise.” Dr Majeed said.

Dr Majeed said he began making videos to educate people about his profession, and started including analysis of different celebrities because people seemed to like it.

“I have a voice and I need to use it to shape conversations for the better, where we’re more body positive and we accept ageing as a natural process,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t realise the impact that you can have.”