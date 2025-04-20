Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Shura, Say Now, Mark James, Shamir Bailey, and Peder Elias.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Shura – World’s Worst Girlfriend

English singer Shura is working up to the release of her third album I Got Too Sad For My Friends which will be out on 30th May. This is the third track released from the forthcoming record following Recognise and Richardson. It’s a charming slice of pop goodness.

Say Now – Can’t Keep a Beat

British trio Say Now return with a new single. They’ve been putting out a steady stream of tunes since 2023. The group comprises Yssy Angeli, Maddie Haynes and Amelia Onuorah.

Mark James – Makle Me Feel

Co-founder of the Future Music Festival, Mark James has shared this sultry and soulful single, that comes with a pulsing drum n’ bass beat. It’s lifted from his forthcoming debut album Love Triangle. Also worth checking out is the track’s club mix that takes in into a vibrant disco sound.

Shamir Bailey – Recording 291

Shamir Bailey’s new album Ten will be out 16th May. it’ll be the artists 10th album in 10 years. Bailey says this will be their final record.

“I’ve done and said all I wanted to say. I never want to feel like I’m forcing my art.” they said last month.

Lara Villani – I Love It

Melbourne based singer Lara Villani is back with a new slice of smooth R&B goodness. This track is taken from her debut EP whivh will be titled Whiplash.

Peder Elias – Call My Name

Norwegian singer Peder Elias has shared a lyric video for his new song Call My Name. He’s hanging out on top of a rock wearing some interesting fashion.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

