Troye Sivan returns to acting for new TV series ‘The Idol’

Troye Sivan has reportedly signed on as a series regular for a new six episode TV series The Idol from HBO. The drama has been created by musician The Weeknd.

The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp will star in the series. Announced back in June, will be set in the music industry and feature a self-help guru who develops a complicated relationship with an up and coming pop star.

Sivan will appear alongside Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) and Steve Zissis (Togetherness, Jeff Who Lives at Home) who will be regular characters, while Anne Heche (Six Days Seven Nights), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Saved by the Bell), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart, Moxie) will have recurring roles.

Sivan hasn’t taken on an acting role since he appeared in the film Boy Erased back in 2018. Previously he appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Spud trilogy. This will be his first television series.

The show was created by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye alongside collaborators Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, and HBO say it’s like nothing they’ve ever made before.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming told Variety. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

The show is expected to debut in 2022.

