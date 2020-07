Troye Sivan shares stunning video for new tune ‘Easy’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Troye Sivan has released the video for his new song Easy.

The tune is the second song from his forthcoming 6 track concept EP In a Dream. Sivan has described Easy a song about getting a relationship back on track. Sivan describes the new collection of songs as encapsulating a specific time in his life.

The artist also directed the clip himself. Take a look.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.