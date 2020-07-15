Troye Sivan sings about getting a relationship back on track with ‘Easy’

Troye Sivan has released the second song from his forthcoming 6 track concept EP In a Dream.

His latest offering is Easy a song about getting a relationship back on track. The audio for the tune is out today and the official video is set to drop on Friday.

Sivan describes the new collection of songs as encapsulating a specific time in his life.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Troye said of the new tunes. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Troye recorded five of the EP’s six songs with producer Oscar Görres (The Weeknd, MARINA, Tove Lo) between Stockholm and Los Angeles, just prior to the lockdown. The lead track, Take Yourself Home,” has now attained over 78 million cumulative global streams following its surprise release during the COVID-19 lock down.

The new EP, which follows Sivan debut EP Trxye and two top selling albums album includes the songs Take Yourself Home, Easy, could cry just thinkin about you, STUD, Rager teenager! and IN A DREAM.

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

