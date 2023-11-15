Troye Sivan takes home four ARIA Awards for ‘Rush’

Troye Sivan was celebrating on Wednesday night after he took home four ARIA awards for his poppers-inspired dance track Rush.

Sivan’s track was the big winner of the night taking home Song of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Styalz Fuego), and Producer – Best Produced Release (Styalz Fuego).

Genesis Owusu was awarded album of the year for Struggler, and also took out the awards for Best Independent Release and best Hip Hop album.

While DMA’s were named most best group, and Teenage Dads were recognised as the breakthrough group of the year.

Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam took out the award for Best Pop Release, and G Flip’s video for Good Enough was also a winner. G Flip also picked up the award as Australia’s Best Live Act.

OIP Staff

