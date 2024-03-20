Troye Sivan teams up with Bag Raiders for new mix of ‘Got Me Started’

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Troye Sivan has shared a new version of his tune Got Me Started which sees him teaming up with dance merchants Bag Raiders.

The track sampled the Bag Raiders’ 2009 hit Shooting Stars and now it’s come full circle with Bag Raiders developing a new mix of the hit tune.

When the track was first released in 2023 Sivan shared how the use of the Bag Raiders hit came about.

“When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work – he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

Bag Raiders have shared that once they head the finished product they were eager to collaborate on Bag Raiders’ version.

“We were keen to do a version that really amped up the 2-step / garage feel of the original. That’s what we loved about Got Me Started when we first heard it. We thought, what if we turn this up to eleven?” they said.

Take a listen.

Sivan’s latest album His latest album Something To Give Each Other earned him two Grammy nominations, four ARIA Awards and is edging towards 250 million album streams.

He’s about to begin a United Kingdom and European tour which will see him joined on the road by drag DJ and artist Jodie Harsh.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.