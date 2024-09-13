Search
Troye Sivan teams up with Charli XCX for ‘Talk talk’

News

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX have released Talk talk a new version of her tune that will appear on the upcoming extended version of Charli XCX’s album Brat.

Charli released her sixth studio album Brat in June which has become one of the most critically acclaimed album of the year.

In October she’ll release Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, which will include the original album plus additional disc of new tracks.

So far Charli has revealed collaborations with Billie Eilish, Robyn and Yung Lean, Lorde, and Addison Rae, and now Troye Sivan.

Charli will be embarking on her biggest ever headline shows in arenas throughout the UK in November and December as well as teaming up with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan for their highly anticipated co-headline US arena tour, which kicks off this weekend.

The pair previous collaborated on the track 1999, which was released in 2018.

Troye Sivan disappointed his local fans when his Australian tour didn’t include a hometown date in Perth, but he’s recently been announced as the headliner for the Spilt Milk House Party.

Sivan’s career has been riding high with the release of his most recent album Something We Give Each Other which has spawned the hit tunes Rush, Got Me Started, One of Your Girls, and Honey.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

