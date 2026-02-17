‘True Colors’ songwriter Billy Steinberg dies aged 75

Billy Steinberg the songwriter who wrote iconic hits for Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, The Bangles, and many others, has died aged 75.

Steinberg achieved huge success in the 1980s alongside his writing partner Tom Kelly. Their big breakthrough came in 1984 when Warner Bros executives heard their song Like a Virgin and thought it would be perfect for the singer’s sophomore album. The song was a US number 1 for six weeks and a global hit that supercharged Madonna’s career.

Last year Steinberg recounted that while he’d written Madonna’s massive hit, he only met the singer on one occasion.



“I did meet Madonna once in my life, and she wasn’t particularly friendly.” Steinberg told the podcast Songs You Know.

After their succession with Madonna, Steinberg and Kelly went on to write True Colors,

The song was first offered to singer Anne Murray who passed, and it then found its way to Cyndi Lauper who made it the title track of her second album. It would become an anthem for LGBTIQA+ rights. Lauper later commented that the song had resonated with her following her friend Gregory Natal passing away from AIDS around the time she recorded the tune.

Today Lauper led the tributes, describing Steinberg as a supportive friend and talented songwriter.

The writing dup went on to pen many more hits including Eternal Flame, written with The Bangles’ singer Susannah Hoffs. For Whitney Houston the penned So Emotional, they gave Australian outfit Divinyls their iconic hit I Touch Myself, Heart had a huge hit with Alone, and The Pretenders had one of their biggest hits when Chrissie Hynde worked with the duo I’ll Stand By You.

The duo also wrote the song I Drove All Night, which was first recorded by Roy Orbison just before his death. Cyndi Lauper’s take on the song was the first to be released, Orbison’s version coming out several years later, and it was also a hit for Celine Dion.

After Kelly retired Steinberg continued writing hits with new collaborators, Celine Dion recorded Falling Into You, and Demi Lovato, Katherine McPhee, JoJo, and t.A.T.u all benefited from his writing skills.

The Veronicas, Jessica Mauboy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ashley Tinsdale all recorded songs credited to Steinberg and his collaborators.

He passed away at his home in Brentwood in Los Angeles, his death attributed to cancer. he is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Billy Steinberg’s life was a testament to the enduring power of a well-written song — and to the idea that honesty, when set to music, can outlive us all,” his family said.