Trump administration adds warning to websites with transgender health information

The US government has started adding disclaimers to websites that have health information for people who are transgender.

After President Donald Trump issued an executive order claiming that the USA government would only recognise the genders of male and female, and would also only recognise people as the gender they were assigned at birth, lots of health information was removed from official websites.

After a federal judge ordered that Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Health and Human Services departments must reinstate web pages containing vital information about trans people and other marginalized groups, the Trump Administration complied with the ruling, but added an extra message.

US President Donald Trump.

“Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from the immutable biological reality that there are two sexes, male and female,” the message read.

The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology and condemns the harms it causes to children, by promoting their chemical and surgical mutilation, and to women, by depriving them of their dignity, safety, well-being, and opportunities. This page does not reflect biological reality and therefore the Administration and this Department reject it.”

Officials rush to comply with the Presidents orders have seen a wide range of information wiped from the online space including scientific research, information about medications, and even national momenuments.

The Stonewall Inn, widely recognised as the spot where the fight for LGBTIQA+ rights came to a head with the 1969 riots, is classed as a national monument. Its website has been adapted to remove all references to people who are transgender, it now says being an LGB person was illegal in the past.