Trump ramps up anti-trans rhetoric ahead of second term

President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his plans to restrict and wind back transgender rights in the United States ahead of his second term.

Warning: This story contains details which might be distressing for some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday the incoming President made a series of pledges, including promises to “end the transgender lunacy” and “stop woke”.

The 78-year-old took aim at the rights of trans and gender diverse Americans, vowing to start making changes on day one to end gender-affirming care for young people.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools,” President-elect Trump said.

“It will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

The announcements made at this week’s AmericaFest event echo campaign promises made back in February, where he declared that “the left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse – very simple.”

Five US states have enacted bans on providing gender affirming health care to transgender youth since Trump’s first Presidency. Laws were passed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee and Utah, bring the total number of states with such bans up to 26.

Gender affirming health care is supported by major medical organisations in the USA including the American Medical Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association.