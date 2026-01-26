Tubular Bells concert to return to Australia

The concert that celebrate composer Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells in returning for another tour of Australia, and will be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth this July.

Oldfield’s trailblazing magnum-opus will be performed by an expansive live group, featuring and arranged by the composer’s long-term collaborator, Robin A Smith.

They’ll play Tubular Bells in full, plus selections of music from follow up albums Tubular Bells II and III.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells II and III including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

“We have been lucky enough to tour our new reimagined version of Tubular Bells extensively around the world, a show that has been embraced by so many. We thought how wonderful it would be to incorporate music from all of Mike’s three major works so everyone can delight in his sensational themes and dramatic episodes.” Smith said of the upcoming show.

Mike Oldfield himself will not appear at these performances, but audiences will get to enjoy his very memorable music. The now 70-year-old musician announced his retirement from recording and touring in 2023.

Over 50 years Mike Oldfield has created music that covers many genres, including ambient, folk, new age and pop.

One of his best-known works is his 1973 debut album Tubular Bells. Made up of mostly instrumental tracks it was a surprise success. The album was made up of two giant tracks, one on each side of the LP with different movements within each.

It was the very first album put out on Richard Branson’s Virgin Records label. The music got more exposure when it was used in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist.

Oldfield has revisited the world of Tubular Bells many times throughout his career.



In 1992 he created a follow up album Tubular Bells II, and the following year brought out a more dance orientated Tubular Bells III. As the end of the millennium approached, he brought out The Millennium Bell.

For the album’s 30th anniversary Oldfield rerecorded the original album using modern technology, and for its 50th celebration another version came out with rare mixes and previously unreleased material.

One of the most uplifting tracks on the album features an MC announcing the different instruments featured in the track. The original recording featured singer-songwriter Vivian Stanshall, but later versions have included the voices of Alan Rickman, Billy Connolly and John Cleese.

If you’re interested in checking out Oldfield’s back catalogue he’s got 26 albums under his belt.

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Wednesday June 3

ADELAIDE – Entertainment Centre – Friday June 5

PERTH – His Majesty’s Theatre – Saturday June 6

BRISBANE – QPAC – Wednesday June 10

NECASTLE – Civic Theatre – Thursday June 11

CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Friday June 12

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Saturday June 13



Tickets on sale now at www.davidroywilliams.com