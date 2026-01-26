Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Tubular Bells concert to return to Australia

Culture

The concert that celebrate composer Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells in returning for another tour of Australia, and will be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth this July.

Oldfield’s trailblazing magnum-opus will be performed by an expansive live group, featuring and arranged by the composer’s long-term collaborator, Robin A Smith. 

- Advertisement -

They’ll play Tubular Bells in full, plus selections of music from follow up albums Tubular Bells II and III.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells II and III including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. 

“We have been lucky enough to tour our new reimagined version of Tubular Bells extensively around the world, a show that has been embraced by so many. We thought how wonderful it would be to incorporate music from all of Mike’s three major works so everyone can delight in his sensational themes and dramatic episodes.” Smith said of the upcoming show.

Mike Oldfield himself will not appear at these performances, but audiences will get to enjoy his very memorable music. The now 70-year-old musician announced his retirement from recording and touring in 2023.

Over 50 years Mike Oldfield has created music that covers many genres, including ambient, folk, new age and pop.

One of his best-known works is his 1973 debut album Tubular Bells. Made up of mostly instrumental tracks it was a surprise success. The album was made up of two giant tracks, one on each side of the LP with different movements within each.

It was the very first album put out on Richard Branson’s Virgin Records label. The music got more exposure when it was used in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist.

Oldfield has revisited the world of Tubular Bells many times throughout his career.

In 1992 he created a follow up album Tubular Bells II, and the following year brought out a more dance orientated Tubular Bells III. As the end of the millennium approached, he brought out The Millennium Bell.

For the album’s 30th anniversary Oldfield rerecorded the original album using modern technology, and for its 50th celebration another version came out with rare mixes and previously unreleased material.

One of the most uplifting tracks on the album features an MC announcing the different instruments featured in the track. The original recording featured singer-songwriter Vivian Stanshall, but later versions have included the voices of Alan Rickman, Billy Connolly and John Cleese.

If you’re interested in checking out Oldfield’s back catalogue he’s got 26 albums under his belt.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Wednesday June 3
ADELAIDE – Entertainment Centre – Friday June 5
PERTH – His Majesty’s Theatre – Saturday June 6
BRISBANE – QPAC – Wednesday June 10
NECASTLE – Civic Theatre – Thursday June 11
CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Friday June 12
SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Saturday June 13

Tickets on sale now at www.davidroywilliams.com

Latest

Culture

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

0
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
News

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

0
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
History

On This Gay Day | January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

0
January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day  In 2005 UNESCO, the...
Culture

Savages celebrate a decade of ‘Adore Life’ with two new tracks

0
The songs from the vault have been a special surprise for fans a decade on from the band's last release.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

0
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
News

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

0
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
History

On This Gay Day | January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

0
January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day  In 2005 UNESCO, the...
Culture

Savages celebrate a decade of ‘Adore Life’ with two new tracks

0
The songs from the vault have been a special surprise for fans a decade on from the band's last release.
Local

Jim Morrison awarded Medal of the Order of Australia

0
The respected Indigenous leader has led the way on reconciliation and recognition of the Stolen Generation.

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

OUTinPerth -
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
Read more

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

OUTinPerth -
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
Read more

On This Gay Day | January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

OUTinPerth -
January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day  In 2005 UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, declared that 27th January would be Holocaust Remembrance...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture