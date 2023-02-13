Two arrested over death of British transgender teen Brianna Ghey

British police have arrested two people in relation to the death of transgender British teenager Brianna Ghey.

Warning: this report contains graphic details that some readers may find upsetting.

The 16-year-old’s body was found on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3:13pm on Saturday afternoon. She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have described the crime as a targeted attack, but have also said there is no indication that it was a hate crime.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.” said Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans.

Ghey’s family have described her as “strong, fearless, and one of a kind.”

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.” her family said in a statement released by Cheshire Police.

The teenager’s school has also paid tribute to her,

Emma Mills, the headteacher at Birchwood Community High School, said the school community were devastated at the news of the teenager’s death.

“We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna. This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

