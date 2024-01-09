Uganda’s Steven Kabuye says he will “come back stronger”

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Ugandan LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Steven Kabuye has vowed to “come back stronger” after he was allegedly attacked and stabbed in Kampala last week.

Kabuye has now left Uganda to seek further medical treatment, which country he has sought refuge in is unknown. He spoke to the Washington Blade about the attack which saw him fear for his life.

“I don’t know who tried to end my life,” he said, describing how he was allegedly attacked by two men on a motorcycle as he returned home from work. A video posted to social media site X, formerly Twitter, showed Kabuye writhing on the ground with a blade embed in his abdomen, while his arm had a deep laceration.

The rights advocate said he chose to leave Uganda because doctors who were treating him were receiving threatening phone calls, and authorities were blocking reporters from speaking to him at the hospital.

“I’m not going to back down and I’m going to continue with my activism the moment I’m back on my feet and I’m going to come back stronger.” Kabuye said.

Steven Kabuye heads local organisation Colored Voice Truth to LGBTQ. Last year he went into exile in Kenya after new laws against LGBTIQA+ people were introduced in his home country.

Homosexuality has been illegal in Uganda for a long time with colonial era laws still enforced. Last year politicians approved the use of the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, and 20-year prison sentences for those who “promote homosexuality”.

The US State Department has urged Ugandan authorities to fully investigate the incident and prosecute those behind the attack. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS has also called for justice for Kabuye.

“We are witnessing evictions, job terminations, death threats, assaults and other crimes all driven by hate since Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law was passed. Sad! Stop the hate! Embrace and love,” she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.