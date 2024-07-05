UK election: Exit polls suggest a wipeout result for Britain’s Conservative party

As polls close in the United Kingdom’s General Election a wipeout result is expected that will sweep Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party from government after 14 years in power.

Exit polls have suggested that the reigning Conservative party will have their worst election result since they adopted their name under the leadership of Robert Pell in the 1830s. The Labour party are hoping for a landslide result in their favour.

In recent days the Conservative party’s messaging had switched to begging voters not to to deliver a “supermajority” to the Labour party, but political pundits are predicting they could end up with as many as 410 seats in the 650 seat parliament.

During their 14 years in government the Conservative party have worked their way through several leaders. David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and most recently Rishi Sunak have served as Prime Minister.

With the Conservatives predicted to hold just 131 seats, 241 of their MPs could be heading to the unemployment queue at the end of the election process.

Labour’s Deputy leader Angela Rayner has commented on the suggested results telling BBC News that while no official numbers were know yet, the exit polls had been encouraging.

Rayner said many seats would be on a “knife’s edge” when the final results came through.

“I also know that all of our activists and our candidates have been going out there not taking anything for granted and speaking to the electorate about what matters to them.” she said.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said the exits polls has been “remarkable.”

“If we have won this general election, that is historic for the Labour party, but even more importantly, is an opportunity for the country, for us to rebuild our economy and our public services and rebuild trust in politics.” he said.

Streeting said leader Sir Keir Starmer had been an impressive leader who had reformed the Labour party after a disappoint result at the last election.

The election is also predicted to deliver wins for the right-wing Reform party lead by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.

Farage is expected to win the seat of Clacton in Essex after seven previously unsuccessful attempts to become a member of the British parliament.

The anti-immigration party is predicted to win 13 seats in the new parliament. Previously they only held a single seat which they gained when Conservative MP Lee Anderson defected.