Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

UK research shows 56% of same-sex couples afraid of holding hands in public

News

Research from UK charity Stonewall has shown that 56% per cent of same-sex couples are afraid of holding hands in public.

The findings have been released as part of the groups ‘Hold My Hand’ campaign which is calling on the British government to take action on the rising number of gay-related hate crimes.

- Advertisement -

The group has highlighted that official figures from the UK Home Office have confirmed a huge rise in LGBTIQA+ related hate crimes.

Hate crimes on the basis of sexual orientation in England and Wales are up by 112% in the last five years and hate crimes against trans people in England and Wales have risen by 186% in the last five years. 

The charity is calling on the government to undertake two commitments.

They’d like to see anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes listed as an Aggravated Offence, so LGBTQ+ people have the same protections as people who face hate crime due to racism or religious discrimination. Changing this law would be in line with recommendations from the British Law Commission.

They’re also calling for the government to implement a Hate Crime Strategy and Action Plan that tackles barriers to LGBTQ+ reporting.

More than half of reported hate crimes in the last five years were for public order offences, while 41 per cent involved violence and five per cent were recorded as criminal damage.

Latest

Culture

It’s 25 years since Pet Shop Boys released ‘Nightlife’

0
The British duo's seventh album stands the test of time.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Nemo, Perrie, Ethan, Daphne Guiness, Hercules & Love Affair and a lost track from The Hidden Cameras.
History

On This Gay: Author and activist Dan Savage was born

0
Author Dan Savage has written widely about sex, created TV shows and shared his own story.
Culture

Trentemøller will be touring Australia in 2025

0
Trentemøller will finish his tour in Perth with a show at Magnet House.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

It’s 25 years since Pet Shop Boys released ‘Nightlife’

0
The British duo's seventh album stands the test of time.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Nemo, Perrie, Ethan, Daphne Guiness, Hercules & Love Affair and a lost track from The Hidden Cameras.
History

On This Gay: Author and activist Dan Savage was born

0
Author Dan Savage has written widely about sex, created TV shows and shared his own story.
Culture

Trentemøller will be touring Australia in 2025

0
Trentemøller will finish his tour in Perth with a show at Magnet House.
News

Kellie-Jay Keen says she doesn’t care if people call her anti-transgender

0
"They can call me whatever they like." Keen said when questioned if she objected to be labeled anti-transgender.

It’s 25 years since Pet Shop Boys released ‘Nightlife’

OUTinPerth -
The British duo's seventh album stands the test of time.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Nemo, Perrie, Ethan, Daphne Guiness, Hercules & Love Affair and a lost track from The Hidden Cameras.
Read more

On This Gay: Author and activist Dan Savage was born

OUTinPerth -
Author Dan Savage has written widely about sex, created TV shows and shared his own story.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture