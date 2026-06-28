UK reveals proposed conversion therapy ban legislation

People who carry out conversion therapy practices in England and Wales could face jail sentences of up to five years under new legislation released by the government this week.

The draft Conversion Practices Bill was published on Thursday and comes after years of promises to act on the issue from the Conservative government.

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The proposed ban will set the criminal threshold for conversion practices as conduct that aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or transgender identity through abusive acts that seriously harm the victim. The government said new laws were clearly needed because existing pieces of legislation that cover domestic violence, coercive control and communications offences do not adequately address the unique nature of abusive conversion practices, leaving a gap in the law that can be exploited.

“These abhorrent practices are still happening today, with people being subjected to physical, sexual, economic and psychological abuse. Victims of conversion practices have recounted stories that range from beatings and rape to verbal threats, manipulation and exorcisms.” the government said announcing the bill.

Olivia Bailey MP, Minister for Equalities, said the legislation was essential.

“Conversion practices are driven by the false belief that being LGBT+ is shameful and can be forcibly changed.

“No-one should face abuse just because of who they are. That’s why we are delivering on our manifesto commitment to ban abusive conversion practices.

“Legal loopholes have left LGBT+ people vulnerable to these harmful acts which is why we must legislate.” Minister Bailey said.

Simon Blake, CEO at LGBTIQA+ rights organisation Stonewall, also welcomed the legislation.

“People from the LGBTQ+ community are not broken or in need of ‘fixing’. That’s why I’m so pleased the government have published a draft bill to ban conversion practices that attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. These practices are abuse, and every day without a ban in place leaves people at risk of serious harm.

“This is testament to the hard work of campaigners and survivors who have bravely shared their stories and refused to give up. We look forward to continuing our work with sector partners, Parliament, and government to ensure the legislation is robust and effective.” Blake said.

The draft legislation was also welcomed by Saba Ali, Chair at the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition.

“No one should ever be told they can’t be who they are, or love who they love. LGBTQ+ identities are beautiful, diverse, and should be celebrated, and yet attempts to change and suppress them are still happening across the UK, causing profound suffering.

Ali said the announcement of the publication of draft legislation to ban conversion practices is a significant and welcome step forward, but it is also long overdue.

“The coalition look forward to continuing to work with the government to ensure the legislation delivers the comprehensive protections all LGBTQ+ people deserve. This moment belongs to a movement. Over eighty coalition organisations, countless survivors, clinicians, faith leaders, Parliamentarians and campaigners have refused to let this be forgotten. Today proves what we achieve when we stand together.”

The announcement also drew praise from the Church of England, Domestic Abuse Commissioner Same Nicole Jacobs, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, who all voiced support.

The UK government also said it recognised that this is a complex legal area and is seeking to build a genuine consensus around a ban. That is why the draft bill will now undergo pre-legislative scrutiny to give opportunity to draw on the expertise and insight of a range of parliamentarians and stakeholders, ensuring that a ban is as effective as possible in the long term.

Amnesty International has welcomed the long-promised legislation. Chiara Capraro, Amnesty International UK’s Gender Lead, said the legislation would need to be closely analysed.

“After years of broken promises, this draft bill is the first real opportunity to protect LGBT+ people from these harmful practices – but our work is just beginning. We will scrutinise every word in the bill to ensure it is compliant with human rights standards, fully trans inclusive and provides effective protection and remedy for victims and survivors.

“These are unsettling times for LGBT+ people in this country, especially trans people. The UK has a long road ahead before it can again be a place where all LGBT+ people are safe and their rights are respected. Today’s draft bill is a reminder that progress is possible.

“We are committed to work with the Ban Conversion Practices coalition to ensure the government delivers a world-class, fully trans inclusive bill so that these harmful practices become a thing of the past.” Capraro said.

The legislation has been criticised by The Free Speech Union. Their founder Toby Jones posted a video expressing concern about how health professionals would be affected saying, “our fear is it wants to stop parents and medical professionals trying to talk confused children out of embarking on irreversible medical pathways”.

One vocal supporter of the bill however is Dr Hilary Cass, author of the controversial Cass Review.



“I am pleased to see that the government is bringing forward legislation which not only gives a clearer definition of what conversion practices are, compared to previous drafts, but also what they are not.

“It is important that healthcare professionals providing much needed holistic care to young people feel confident that they are able to do their job without fear of litigation and the minister has kept that important issue in mind at the same time as the need to protect vulnerable young people.” Dr Cass said.

Western Australia is also waiting to see legislation covering Conversion Therapy practices, with Attorney-General Tony Buti promising it will be introduced before the end of 2026.



