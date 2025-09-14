Unconfirmed reports offer insight into Tyler Robinson’s personal life

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of murdering conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, was in a relationship with a person who is transgender.

The information was first reported by Fox News who said that sources had told them that Robinson was living with a partner who was transitioning from male to female.

At the media conference announcing Robinson’s arrest Utah governor Spencer Cox said a “room mate” of Robinson had been helping authorities and their information had led them to recovering the rifle that was allegedly used in the shooting. Fox News claim this person is a romantic partner, and they are also transitioning gender.

An FBI official is cited as saying the person was being very cooperative with authorities and had no idea that Robinson had planned to assassinate the founder of Turning Point USA. They are not currently accused of any criminal activity.

Robinson is accused of shooting and killing Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He is believed to have fired a single shot at Kirk who was on the campus to debate students about their political beliefs.

At the time of his death Kirk was responding to a question about the frequency people who are transgender being responsible for mass shootings in the USA.

Soon after the claim was published other media outlets revealed the name and photographs of the person they believe to be Robinson’s romantic partner.

An 18-year-old neighbour has also given interviews to the media claiming that he saw the couple holding hands and kissing a fortnight ago. OUTinPerth has chosen not to publish the name of Robinson’s roommate as their has been no official confirmation of the the suggested relationship.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has delivered an address where she vowed to continue his work. She said she had a message for “the evildoers” responsible for her husband’s death.

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife,” Erika Kirk said. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

