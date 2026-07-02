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Upcoming Aussie artist Ollie Hunt shares new track ‘Stay Cold’

Culture

For his new single Stay Cold, Ollie Hunt has teamed up with producer Leah Haywood, who has worked with artists including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Katy Perry. The track carries a relatable message about moving on and protecting your peace, paired with a slick pop sound.

Hunt shared the track with OUTinPerth’s team ahead of its release, and it places the vocals firmly at the centre, supported by an infectious, evolving sound that builds tension throughout. Instantly catchy, it could be his strongest release to date.

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Ollie Hunt photographed by Michelle Grace Hunder.

Ollie Hunt is a rising pop artist from Melbourne with ambitions that extend beyond the local scene. Blending infectious pop melodies with elements of R&B, hip-hop, and dance, Hunt stands out in the current Australian music landscape as an artist focused on creating chart-ready pop with global appeal.

Ollie Hunt photographed by Michelle Grace Hunder.

A keen student of contemporary pop culture, Hunt draws inspiration from artists such as Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, and Tate McRae, as well as the genre-defying sounds dominating today’s charts. Rather than simply following trends, he studies and reinterprets them through his own lens, creating music that feels both familiar and distinctly his own.

Since launching his career, Hunt has steadily built momentum. His debut single Running Back has amassed more than 140,000 streams, while his debut EP Prelude has surpassed 300,000 streams. Released in April 2026, his latest single SPEEDY has become his biggest release to date, surpassing 65,000 streams and continuing to grow his audience organically.

Stay Cold is available now on major streaming platforms.

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The taut thriller has all the pedigree of a horror film, but is also filled with bleak, black humour..
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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