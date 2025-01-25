Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

US ban on foreign aid could disrupt global fight against HIV

News

The International AIDS Society (IAS) has warned that the immediate halting of funding to the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), including a stop-work order for existing grants and contracts, places millions of lives in jeopardy.

On Day 1 of taking office as US President, Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned any new government spending on foreign aid projects. This was followed by an unexpected “stop-work order” issued on 24 January, which means that funding to PEPFAR, even for existing grants and contracts, is frozen.

- Advertisement -

“This is a matter of life or death,” IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn said. “PEPFAR provides lifesaving antiretrovirals for more than 20 million people – and stopping its funding essentially stops their HIV treatment. If that happens, people are going to die and HIV will resurge.

IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn.

“It makes no sense to suddenly stop this incredible catalyst of our global progress towards ending HIV as a threat to public health and individual well-being.”

The IAS said PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any country, ever, to address a single disease. Since it established PEPFAR in 2003, the US government has invested over USD 110 billion in the global HIV response. They say the program has saved 26 million lives and prevented millions of HIV acquisitions in more than 50 countries.

As PEPFAR itself states: “PEPFAR’s lifesaving work is enabled through the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to the program and the American people’s compassion and generosity, as PEPFAR ensures every U.S. taxpayer dollar is optimally focused for impact.”

The IAS urgently calls on policy makers and stakeholders to restore the funding lifeline to this pivotal program. Their message is blunt: “Lives depend on it, right now.”

The organisation has also raised concern about the US government’s reinstatement of the ‘global gag rule’ that prohibits foreign organizations that receive US health aid from providing, referring for or advocating for abortion services, regardless of whether non-US funds are used for these services.

The rule was in place during Donald Trump’s first presidency but was rescinded when Joe Biden took office. The IAS says it’s reinstatement will have dire consequences for the HIV response, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“The cost of reimposing this rule will be paid in hardship, human lives and a reversal of some of the most important gains in the HIV response,” Grinsztejn said.

“We know from experience that it will cause severe disruptions to health services, including HIV and reproductive and sexual health, particularly in areas of the world most affected by HIV. We have seen the negative impact of the global gag rule before, as evidenced by restrictions in women’s access to essential healthcare worldwide.”

They estimate that the policy over time has led to an estimated 90,000 new HIV acquisitions and almost 30,000 maternal and child deaths each year it has been in place, due to disruptions in HIV services. Most of these deaths were among children.

 

 

Latest

News

Australia Day honours shun celebrities for everyday Australians

0
Awards have been given to 732 worthy citizens.
History

On This Gay Day | John Caleo from ‘Holding the Man’ died

0
Caleo 's life was documented in the book "holding the Man' written by his partner Tim Conigrave.
Culture

Chappell Roan takes out the top spot on Triple J Hottest 100

0
'Good Luck, Babe' was the only song that qualified for this year's countdown, but it took out the top spot.
News

US politician Lauren Boebert’s bathroom policing backfires

0
The politician thought she'd caught transgender congresswoman Sarah McBride in the bathroom.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Australia Day honours shun celebrities for everyday Australians

0
Awards have been given to 732 worthy citizens.
History

On This Gay Day | John Caleo from ‘Holding the Man’ died

0
Caleo 's life was documented in the book "holding the Man' written by his partner Tim Conigrave.
Culture

Chappell Roan takes out the top spot on Triple J Hottest 100

0
'Good Luck, Babe' was the only song that qualified for this year's countdown, but it took out the top spot.
News

US politician Lauren Boebert’s bathroom policing backfires

0
The politician thought she'd caught transgender congresswoman Sarah McBride in the bathroom.
News

President Trump’s new passport gender rules may cause delays for Australians

0
Foreign Minister Penny Wong is being urged to seek clarity on the new rules.

Australia Day honours shun celebrities for everyday Australians

Graeme Watson -
Awards have been given to 732 worthy citizens.
Read more

On This Gay Day | John Caleo from ‘Holding the Man’ died

OUTinPerth -
Caleo 's life was documented in the book "holding the Man' written by his partner Tim Conigrave.
Read more

Chappell Roan takes out the top spot on Triple J Hottest 100

OUTinPerth -
'Good Luck, Babe' was the only song that qualified for this year's countdown, but it took out the top spot.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture