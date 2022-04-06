US politician Lauren Boebert suggests maturity before gender decisions

US politician Lauren Boebert has been mocked after suggesting that people should not be able to make decisions about their sexuality and gender identity until they reach maturity, and for Boebert the appropriate age is over twenty one.

The Republican representative from Colorado posted her thoughts to Twitter, saying if people couldn’t drink or buy tobacco products until their 21, shouldn’t the same rules apply for sexuality and gender announcements?

“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” Boebert asked.

The politician has been outspoken in her views about transgender women being allowed to play sport, and comes from the conservatives side of US politics. On social media people questioned if Boebert was the best person to be giving advice.

The 35-year-old representative dropped out of High School when she was pregnant with her first child. She married her husband Jayson and the couple now have four children. The Boebert’s operate a pro-gun cafe in Colorado where all the staff are encouraged to carry weapons. The politician has posted pictures of her young children posing with military style rifles.

Boebert is opposed to marriage equality, abortion, and put forward a bill that would have banned any federal funding for research into gender dysphoria in minors, if the research allowed for an affirmation model of treatment.

On social media the politician was flooded with questions about whether her call for being 21 for big decisions would also extend to gun ownership, or if her 21 age limit on sexuality would also apply to heterosexual people.

