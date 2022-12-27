US politicians George Santos confesses he lied to voters

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Politician George Santos made history at the US mid-term elections when he became the first openly gay non-incumbent member of the Republican party to be elected to the US congress.

The congressman-elect has been accused of making up a lot of his background story, education history and career history. An investigation by the New York Times suggested that a lot of the claims put forward by Santos during the election campaign were simply untrue.

Now in an interview Santos has admitted to “embellishing” parts of his past, but he says he still plans to take office and not of the false statements he’s made make him a criminal.

Speaking to the New York Post Santos said while he is now in a same-sex relationship he did not share that he was previously married to a woman because it was personal information.

“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff,” Santos told The New York Post. “I’m very much gay.”

The politician also admitted to never have worked at companies including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs but said he had worked with both those companies through his employment at a company called Link Bridge. He also admitted that he had “embellished” his education history by saying he attended Baruch college. He has in fact never attended college.

“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

He also admitted that statements he made saying he owned 3 properties were not true, and he currently lives with his sister. He says he’s looking for a place of his own. During the election he told voters he lived with his husband in Long Island.

The investigation from The New York Times also questioned his claims that he was a descendent of holocaust survivors, alongside claims he’d lost four employees of firms where he worked to the Pulse Massacre in Orlando Florida.

He also claimed to run a charity, but investigators can find no record of its existence, and while he does have an investment management company researchers could find no evidence that it had any clients.

While George Santos has ”fessed up’ to many of the inaccuracies made during his campaign, many of his statements remained unanswered. He says it doesn’t matter.

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume,” Santos said.

“I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education,” he continued, adding, “The people elected me to fight for them.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.