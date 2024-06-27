US right-wing politician Marjorie Taylor Greene misgenders drag performer

US Republican party politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken aim at a drag performer describing drag performance as something that women and children need to be protected from.

The conservative politician was responding to a clip of drag performer Brigette Bandit appearing on CNN where she spoke about the need for federal protections for transgender people, and the growing level of threats to transgender people, and also drag performers in the USA.

- Advertisement -

Taylor Greene took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter commenting on the interview.

“No, what’s scary is men presenting to be women reading gender cult lying books to our children, provocatively dancing nearly nude in public spaces, and taking over our bathrooms, sports and private spaces.” the politician said.

US Politician Marjorie Taylor Greene

Drag performer Brigette Bandit responded, pointing out one flaw in Taylor Greene’s rant.

“I’m born female and not a man. You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives.” Bandit pointed out.

Taylor Greene’s Australian interview sees her attack ABC journalist

Just a few hours later Taylor Greene had a ‘train wreck’ interview on the ABC’s 7:30 where journalist Sarah Fergusson asked her about her statements about the last US election.

The US politician appeared on the program to voice her support for the release of Australian Julian Assange, praising his work in bringing the activities of the US government to light.

During the interview Taylor Greene began referring to the US Intelligence Officer Chelsea Manning by the name they used prior to transitioning gender, and said they now “paraded” as a woman, language which Ferguson called out.

Taylor Greene said was she was huge supporter of Assange and all journalists who “told the truth”, but shortly afterwards got upset when Ferguson asked her about whether Americans would continue to support Donald Trump’s bid to return to being president following his recent court loss.

The politician said the convictions against Donald Trump were a “sham” and “the convictions are fake”.

Not liking the line of questioning, Taylor Greene said Ferguson could not sound serious if she questioned people’s support of Trump.

When Ferguson turned to previous statements Taylor Greene has made arguing that current President Joe Biden had not legitimately won the previous election, the politician cut her off and questioned if she was really a serious journalist.



“Sarah, Sarah, are you even a serious journalist?” she said. “I don’t usually do interviews like this because people like you can’t be taken seriously.”

Taylor Greene went on to defend her previous comments and said the media twisted the truth, before looking to an advisor off screen and asking “What network is this? Is she getting her marching orders from the democratic party?”

Ferguson said her questions were reasonable given that Taylor Greene is a prominent US politician, and the next US election was rapidly approaching.

“I understand that we’ve reached the end of the questions that you want to answer. Thank you for talking about Julian Assange and joining the programme.” Fergusson said, showing why she’s one of Australia’s most experienced and unflappable journalists.

Taylor Greene has a long history of often comical statements

Back in 2022 Taylor-Greene claimed that Pride month would lead to there being no heterosexual people within just a few generations.

She also delivered a tirade against meat substitutes, saying nobody wants to eat food created in a peach tree dish. We presume she meant a petri dish.

That same year she described Nancy Pelosi from the Democrats has having gazpacho police who spied on other members of congress. Gazpacho is a cold Spanish soup, as where the police in Nazi Germany were known as the Gestapo.