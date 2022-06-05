US pollie Marjorie Taylor Greene says Pride month will lead to extinction

US politician, and conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Green has called for Pride month to end saying soon there will be no heterosexual people left.

Taylor Greene, a Republican who represents the state of Georgia in the US Congress often reaches out to her supporters via online live streams. She’s previously had her personal account closed down by Twitter for spreading false information.

“They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans,” Greene said to her official Twitter account.

“Just generation, generation. Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore.

“Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.” Taylor Greene said.

The politician is also being mocked online after she went off on a rant during a live stream talking about fake meat claiming it was created in “peach tree dishes”.

While the elected representative spoke about wooden crockery form from peach trees, we think she actually meant to more scientific description of a petri dish.

“The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” the congresswoman said. “They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat, which is grown in a peach tree dish.”

Taylor Greene was referring to Gates’ request that rich countries stop eating meat and shift to a synthetic version to cut down on production costs. Taylor Greene says meat substitutes might be engineered and effect people in unexpected ways.

“So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body,” she added. “And that’s saying, ‘No no! Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake, the fake burger, the fake meat from Bill Gates.’”

It’s not the first time the politician has gone for a word that sounds like the actual word she maybe meant to use. Earlier this year she described Nancy Pelosi from the Democrats has having gazpacho police who spied on other members of congress.

Gazpacho is a cold Spanish soup, as where the police in Nazi Germany were known as the Gestapo.

