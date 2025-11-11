US Supreme Court declines case that would have revisited marriage equality decision

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a case that would have revisited the landmark decision that allowed for same-sex marriage across the USA.

There had been fears that the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, would rethink its ruling on marriage equality given its previous decision to overturn the longstanding Roe v Wade decision that allowed for nationwide access to abortion.

- Advertisement -

The justices however decided to turned away an appeal by Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who was sued by a gay couple after refusing to issue any marriage licenses after the 2015 decision recognised a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. Davis has said same-sex marriage conflicts with her Christian religious beliefs.

Davis was ordered to pay more than USD$360,000 in damages and legal fees for violating a same-sex couple’s right to marry.

Her appeal asked the curt to reconsider the landmark 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling that paved the way for marriage equality across the United States.

Kelley Robinso.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson commented on the court’s decision.

“Today, love won again. When public officials take an oath to serve their communities, that promise extends to everyone — including LGBTQ+ people. The Supreme Court made clear today that refusing to respect the constitutional rights of others does not come without consequences.

“Thanks to the hard work of HRC and so many, marriage equality remains the law of the land through Obergefell v. Hodges and the Respect for Marriage Act. Even so, we must remain vigilant.

I”t’s no secret that there are many in power right now working to undermine our freedoms — including marriage equality — and attack the dignity of our community any chance they get. Last week, voters rejected the politics of fear, division, and hate, and chose leaders who believe in fairness, freedom, and the future. In race after race, the American people rejected anti-transgender attacks and made history electing pro-equality candidates up and down the ballot.

“And from California to Virginia to New Jersey to New York City, LGBTQ+ voters and Equality Voters made the winning difference. We will never relent and will not stop fighting until all of us are free.” Robinson said.

In a statement Mat Staver, chair of The Liberty Council – the evangelical group who brought the appeal to the court on behalf of Davis, said the Supreme Court had “let stand a decision to strip a government defendant of their immunity and any personal First Amendment defense for their religious expression.”

“Like the abortion decision in Roe v Wade, Obergefell was egregiously wrong from the start,” he added. “It is not a matter of if, but when the Supreme Court will overturn Obergefell.”