USyd & The Pinnacle Foundation launch LGBTQIA+ executive fellowship

The University of Sydney Business School has teamed up with LGBTQIA+ mentorship program The Pinnacle Foundation to deliver a new executive fellowship course.

The LGBTQIA+ Executive Fellowship is available to mid to senior LGBTQIA+ leaders from all industries a cross Australia, Asia and the Pacific.

The inaugural LGBTQIA+ Executive Fellowship will be limited to 50 participants and include an exploration of leadership, design-thinking mindsets, unlearning managerial wisdoms and strategic thinking.

The fellowship includes a series of special evening events to ensure richness of learning and opportunities to forge lasting and impactful networks and connections.

With so many organisations across the Asia Pacific seeking to leverage the benefits of diverse leadership, with relatively few out leaders, the team says the fellowship delivers a focused leadership development solution.

“I am thrilled that The University of Sydney and The Pinnacle Foundation have worked together to deliver the LGBTQIA+ Executive Fellowship,” Program Director, Massimo Garbuio said.

“It’s a much-needed program in the Asia-Pacific region and will bring together the region’s foremost minds and the latest academic thinking.”

Inaugural program keynote speakers will include Equality Australia CEO, Anna Brown, former Justice of the High Court, The Hon Michael Kirby (pictured), Alan Joyce, Justin D’Agostino, Kate Humphries and Paul Zahra.

To apply for the inaugural LGBTQIA+ Leadership Program, visit the website.

