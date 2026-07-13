Utah judge weighs evidence in Charlie Kirk murder case

A judge in Utah will assess the evidence presented during a week-long preliminary hearing to determine whether Tyler Robinson should stand trial over the September 2025 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Robinson, now 23, has been charged with Kirk’s murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

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Tyler Robinson.

After several days of testimony, including video of the shooting and statements from eyewitnesses, the court heard portions of a recorded police interview with Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, with whom he was romantically involved.

Twiggs, who also goes by the name Luna, spoke to authorities on 12 September 2025, two days after the shooting, and took part in a second interview on 20 April 2026. The second interview was presented to the court.

Lawyers for Robinson argued that the interview could be prejudicial to their client if played in open court, as he has yet to enter a plea to the charges. Legal representatives for Kirk’s widow, Erica, argued that all materials should be made public, citing concerns that conspiracy theories could emerge if information was kept under wraps. The judge allowed a series of statements, with redactions, to be made public and permitted only certain portions of the interview video to be played in court.

In the video played in court, Twiggs recalled that Robinson was pacing in their apartment two days after the shooting and behaving as though he was trying to distract himself. Twiggs told investigators that he asked Robinson whether comments he had made about shooting Kirk were true, and that Robinson confirmed they were.

There has been no suggestion that Twiggs was involved in the alleged murder. He has been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his statements.

The court was also shown a series of text messages allegedly sent by Robinson to Twiggs in which he wrote about the shooting.

“Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson wrote, according to one photo.

“You werent the one who did it right????” Twiggs replied.

“I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson wrote.

Twiggs also told investigators that he had never previously heard Robinson speak about Kirk. The court also heard testimony from experts who said Robinson’s DNA had been found on the rifle discovered in a nearby wooded area.

Judge Tony Graf will now consider the evidence put forward by prosecutors and rule on whether the case can proceed to a full trial.