Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July to talk about her novel I Remember Everything.

Beginning in Bristol and moving to 1980s London, the novel follows Billie, a young queer woman, as she navigates the highs and lows of life, coming out, and finding her chosen family, only to lose them again during the AIDS epidemic.

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Thirty years on, Billie picks up her pen to celebrate the lives of these friends: quixotic Robert, Tolstoy the photographer, soft-spoken Eleanor, sweet-eyed Sasha, uncompromising Aggie, and Ted the dreamer. And, of course, Laura – the girl who has always captivated Billie, and the one person she can’t live without. This is described as a story of queer joy, queer tragedy, and the strength to love deeply.

I Remember Everything was shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 Hungerford Award.

Wilkes will be appearing at Boundless Books from 6:30pm – 8:30pm and tickets are on sale now.