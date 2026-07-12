Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

Culture

Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July to talk about her novel I Remember Everything.

Beginning in Bristol and moving to 1980s London, the novel follows Billie, a young queer woman, as she navigates the highs and lows of life, coming out, and finding her chosen family, only to lose them again during the AIDS epidemic. 

- Advertisement -

Thirty years on, Billie picks up her pen to celebrate the lives of these friends: quixotic Robert, Tolstoy the photographer, soft-spoken Eleanor, sweet-eyed Sasha, uncompromising Aggie, and Ted the dreamer. And, of course, Laura – the girl who has always captivated Billie, and the one person she can’t live without. This is described as a story of queer joy, queer tragedy, and the strength to love deeply. 

I Remember Everything was shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 Hungerford Award.

Wilkes will be appearing at Boundless Books from 6:30pm – 8:30pm and tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Community

How well do you know Heartstopper?

0
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Local

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

0
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
News

Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism over Ann Widdecombe remarks

0
Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism of comments made following the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe.
Culture

Madonna offers multiple versions of Confessions II

0
Madonna expands 'Confessions II' with deluxe editions, instrumentals, remixes and exclusive live recordings for devoted fans.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

How well do you know Heartstopper?

0
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Local

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

0
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
News

Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism over Ann Widdecombe remarks

0
Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism of comments made following the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe.
Culture

Madonna offers multiple versions of Confessions II

0
Madonna expands 'Confessions II' with deluxe editions, instrumentals, remixes and exclusive live recordings for devoted fans.
Culture

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to release new book ‘How The Queens Made Christmas’

0
"I hope this addition to your bookshelf or coffee table is a reminder you’re not alone.”

How well do you know Heartstopper?

OUTinPerth -
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Read more

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

Graeme Watson -
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
Read more

Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism over Ann Widdecombe remarks

OUTinPerth -
Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism of comments made following the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture