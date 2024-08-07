‘Venus was her name’ Perth musicians turn to the goddess of beauty and love

Two Perth musicians have new music to share, both taking inspiration from the Roman goddess of beauty and love – Venus.

First up DJ and cabaret star Dean Misdale has released an upbeat cover of Venus, the Shocking Blue song from the summer of 1969.

While another local artist Magdalena Muse has put out an original tune that takes it’s title from a line in that song. Her tune is titled Venus was her name.

While Venus was originally recorded by Shocking Blue in 1969, it is best know from when girl group Bananarama recorded a Hi-NRG version in 1986 with production powerhouse Stock Aitken and Waterman.

Asked if they could remembered when they first encountered the song, Misdale told OUTinPerth “I’m going to say probably an early blue light disco type of event – dancing to it in a community hall somewhere.

“Recently I got to perform it in Priscilla The Musical and fell in love with it all over again.”

“It’s a great party song that everyone knows and loves, and I wanted to put my own spin on it – give it a bit of a Eurovision style makeover.” Misdale said of their take on the track.

The Perth based artist has been topping the iTunes charts with a succession of releases and tunes from the 80’s have been a common feature of their song choices with covers of Wham! Kool and the Gang, and Dead or Alive among their discography.

” I think the common thread here is I have always loved pop music. Growing up Steps was my favourite pop group, and they were a Pete Waterman band, as were Dead or Alive and Bananarama, so it all ties back into that. A love of great pop music that stands the test of time.” Misdale said.

Dean Misdale with their version of the dance classic – Venus.

Local indie station RTRFM 92.1 has also begun spinning a tune from local artist Magdalena Muse which is called Venus is her name.

The haunting banjo ballad featured multi-layer vocals and provokes emotive imagery.

“Venus was her name I wrote in iHeart Song Writing Club.” Magealena said when she shared the new song. “It’s a story about Catherine who has lost her baby . She praying to Aphrodite to grant her a child.”

Magdalena Muse is performing at Gypsy Tapas House in Fremantle on Sunday 18th August and Thursday 22nd August.