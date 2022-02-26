VERNON joins Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama on ‘Beg For You’ remix

Charli XCX, releases a remix of her smash hit single, Beg For You, with the help of close friend and collaborator A. G. Cook, featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and Rina Sawayama.

The remix comes after Vernon’s public admiration for Charli’s work, via social media, they wrote, recorded and delivered the remix in record time.

Vernon brings his talents from K-POP sensation band SEVENTEEN, where he is recognised for his distinct rap style across projects – including their most recent EP Attaca which gained them huge chart success.

Charli’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on 18th March and is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

Image: Terrence O’Connor

