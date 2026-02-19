Victoria announces parliamentary inquiry into rising anti-LGBTIQA+ hate

Victoria’s parliament has established a landmark parliamentary inquiry into anti-LGBTIQA+ hate crimes, extremist recruitment and online harms.

The inquiry will be conducted by the Legal and Social Issues Committee and will explore how anti-LGBTIQA+ influencers and hate groups operate online. The inquiry was proposed by The Greens and supported by the Labor government.

The instigation of the inquiry follows an outbreak of violent assaults targeting gay and bisexual men, an increase in graffiti attacks on LGBTIQA+ venues, and an uptick in online hate comments.

“No one should have to fear for their safety because of who they love,” said Victorian Greens equality spokesperson, Aiv Puglielli.

“We are seeing gay and bi+ men being lured to public places through fake online dating profiles and violently attacked just for being who they are.”

“As a queer person, it is genuinely terrifying to see this terrifying escalation of violence towards my community happening before our eyes.

“This doesn’t come out of nowhere. We know there’s a “manosphere” of anti-queer influences and far-right “alpha-male” networks that are grooming and radicalising young men online, building these hate networks and fuelling this very real hatred, and people are being seriously harmed.

“We can’t look the other way while LGBTQIA+ people are being harassed, threatened, and terrorised. Enough is enough. We need to get to the root of this.”

Allan Labor government support the move, but Liberals opposed

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward said it was disappointing the Liberal opposition was opposed to the inquiry.

“Under the Allan Labor Government, equality is not negotiable – that’s why we’re supporting the Legal and Social Issues Committee running an Inquiry into anti-LGBTIQA+ hate crimes.” Ward said, describing the government’s move as standing up to hate and division.

“In contrast, the divided Liberal Party turned their backs on the LGBTIQA+ community. Not for the first time.

“Conservative forces in the Liberal Party room have again exposed leadership weakness by failing to support today’s important hate crimes inquiry.

“It is clear the Liberals lack real leadership.” Ward said.

“Hate crimes are real and the LGBTIQA+ community is being targeted.

“Attempting to block the anti-LGBTIQA+ hate crimes Parliamentary Inquiry is a betrayal – this is about improving safety, protecting people and better understanding what contributes to these heinous crimes.

“Instead, the Liberals prefer divisive political games.

“Time and time again, the Liberals show their weakness and division by bowing to internal pressure. Real leadership does not try to use LGBTIQA+ lives as a political bargaining chip.

“Victorians need leadership that supports them.” Ward said. Victorians will go to the polls later this year and the Labor government is seeking a record forth term.

Expert says the inquiry in a rare opportunity to confront institutional histories that shape hate speech and attacks

An RMIT expert says the inquiry presents a rare opportunity not only to respond to rising hate, but to confront the institutional histories that shape it.

Dr Jeremie Bracka from the RMIT University School of Law says the inquiry is a significant development.

Dr Bracka is a human rights lawyer and academic based at RMIT University’s School of Law. His research lies at the intersection of transitional justice, constitutional law, and international human rights.

“This is a significant and welcome development. The inquiry signals that anti-LGBTIQA+ hate is not episodic or fringe, but a systemic issue requiring coordinated legal, social and institutional responses.

“Our recent community roundtable at RMIT revealed strong support for a formal truth-telling process. Participants consistently emphasised that contemporary hate cannot be understood in isolation from Victoria’s history of criminalisation, police harassment and state-sanctioned stigma.” Dr Bracka said.

“Events such as the Black Rock arrests and the Tasty nightclub raid were not aberrations. They were harms enabled by law and public authority. Their legacy continues to shape trust in institutions today.

“While apologies have been issued, apology alone does not exhaust accountability. This inquiry provides an opportunity to examine how past legal frameworks, policing practices and public rhetoric created conditions that normalised discrimination.

“We are witnessing a concerning rise in transphobic, homophobic and far-right mobilisation, particularly in online spaces where misogyny, racism and anti-LGBTIQA+ narratives intersect and amplify one another.

Dr Bracks said the inquiry needed to look at the history of attacks and discrimination to be as effective as possible.

“Prevention must be forward-looking, but it must also be historically informed. Comparative international research demonstrates that jurisdictions that confront historical injustice through structured truth-telling processes strengthen institutional trust and democratic resilience.

“If this inquiry connects contemporary hate crimes to their deeper structural and historical drivers, it has the potential to move beyond reaction and toward genuine prevention.” Dr Bracka said.

Federal government commits $1 million for safety upgrades at Victorian Pride Centre

The feral government has committed to providing $250,000 per year, over the next four years, for security upgrades at the Victorian Pride Centre.

Federal Labor MP Josh Burns announced the commitment earlier this week with the funding being supplied under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Speaking at a Media Conference Burns said he wished the funding had not been required.

“I wish this announcement wasn’t necessary, and I wish that this place was able to be accessed without fear or favour by the incredible community that it means so much to,” he said.

“What we know time and time again is that people have had to take steps in order just to participate and to be a part of the community events that happen here, and just for being who they are, and that’s not good enough.”

Equality Australia has welcomed the government commitment to enhancing security.

“Victorian Police have identified the VPC as a high-risk target for extremist activity with security incidents such as break-ins, protests outside Drag story times and attendees being assaulted after leaving the centre.

“For years, our community has called for stronger action to address escalating hate and extremism.” the group said in a social media post.

“This investment is an important and necessary step — but it cannot be the last. We will keep pushing for laws and protections that safeguard every community targeted by hate.”