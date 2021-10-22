Victorian Liberals angry over conversion legislation in leaked audio

Audio leaked from a party room meeting of the Victorian Liberals has revealed a split on members stances on LGBTQIA+ conversion practices.

Earlier this month, newly reinstated Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy committed to not water down the state’s gold standard legislation protecting LGBTQIA+ folks from harmful suppression and conversion attempts.

The audio, first published by The Age, reveals the Nationals leaders Peter Walsh candidly sharing his thoughts on the issue and Liberal Shadow Minister for Equality James Newbury.

“From a Nationals point of view, we will not be supporting James on this position and he can go and get f****d, simple as that,” Walsh says in the clip.

“Just because James has been appointed the Shadow doesn’t give him the right to change history and put a very definite view that is counter to what’s been agreed to be our party processes.”

Shadow Attorney-General Tim Smith also told backbencher Bernie Finn to “read the f****ng bill”, after Finn raised concerns over commitments made to amend the legislation.

Speaking earlier this month, Victorian Liberal leader said there would be no changes to conversion legislation.

“James did give no equivocation, what he said is is it, that’s policy, that’s how it stands, it’s in black and white,” Guy said.

“People had said to us a number of times, ‘Well, what about this deal?’, ‘What about this supposed deal?’ There is no deal. This is it. It’s in black and white.”

